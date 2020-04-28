First Alert for Wednesday evening and night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a First Alert for Wednesday – but it doesn’t kick in until the late afternoon, or more likely, the evening hours.
Most of the day will be pretty nice. It will be warm too. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Clouds will move in during the day as a storm system moves in from the west. There could be a few showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon but they should be pretty few and far between.
The main line will move in late in the evening in the mountains and then make progress from there. It is possible that, once again, the heaviest rain will fall overnight.
It is a good idea to have the WBTV weather app, with your volume turned on, in case there are warnings overnight.
The rain should move out on Thursday morning. The rest of the day will be much cooler. Highs will run about ten degrees cooler than Wednesday. The low 70s will last into Friday.
By the weekend, we will start to warm up again. We will be close to 80° on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday. Most of us will remain dry though.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
