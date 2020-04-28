Don’t look now - more storms late Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a delightful Monday without a cloud in the sky and a high of 74 degrees, Tuesday goes one better (or three better) with highs bumping up to around 77!
Wednesday actually doesn’t look like a bad day either for outdoor activities during the daylight hours.
But much like Saturday night, we could see another late-arriving line of thunderstorms again which will spill over into the predawn hours Thursday before exiting quickly and clearing out not only for Thursday, but for the remainder of the week and through the weekend as well.
I don’t expect the flurry of Tornado Warnings we saw Saturday night, but the storms will be strong nonetheless and this time they may be best remembered for their heavy rain as some of our data is indicating that one to three inches of rain will fall.
The difference in this pattern however is the warming trend on the way by late weekend as highs will push back into the mid 80s. It’s been a while since we’ve seen those numbers as this Spring season has been notable for its mild and relatively steady temperatures as of late.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
