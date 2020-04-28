Deputies: Neighborhood altercation leads to shots fired, pistol whipping in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a man after a neighborhood altercation led to shots being fired and someone being assaulted with a gun in Lincoln County.
On April 26, Lincoln County deputies responded to physical disturbance at a home on Loomis Street.
When officers arrived, they were told that the victim was in his trailer and the suspect had fled the scene.
The victim was found inside the trailer with cuts to the head from being “pistol whipped”.
Officials say the suspect, 31-year-old Nathaniel Rolland Gilbo had left the scene.
Witnesses told deputies the incident started when Gilbo allegedly fired shots at a nearby house in the direction of the camper where Harper and a friend were inside talking.
One of the two men challenged Gilbo to a fight on the back porch. Harper walked up to the porch and Gilbo hit him with the pistol at least two times in the head.
The victim ran back to the camper and believes a shot or shots were fired in his direction again. The victim was treated on the scene by Lincoln County EMS but refused to be taken to the hospital.
Gilbo was arrested later and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and ordered held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $12,000 secured bond.
