Crash connected to armed robbery shuts down I-77 SB in Charlotte
April 28, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 1:40 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a vehicle connected to an armed robbery shut down a portion of Interstate 77 Southbound in Charlotte Tuesday.

The wreck happened around 11:22 a.m. on I-77 SB at Interstate 85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery, but police say the vehicle failed to stop, leading to a chase. The suspect eventually crashed and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.

