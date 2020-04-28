Crash connected to armed robbery shuts down I-77 SB in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a vehicle connected to an armed robbery shut down a portion of Interstate 77 Southbound in Charlotte Tuesday.
The wreck happened around 11:22 a.m. on I-77 SB at Interstate 85.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery, but police say the vehicle failed to stop, leading to a chase. The suspect eventually crashed and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
No names have been released.
