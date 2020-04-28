CMPD: Man shot into cars, including one with children inside, unmarked police vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have arrested a man who reportedly shot into occupied vehicles including one carrying two young children and an unmarked police vehicle.
CMPD arrested 21-year-old Orlando Mickens Jr.for his involvement in the shooting incident.
An off-duty CMPD police officer was in an unmarked police vehicle on East WT Harris Boulevard on Monday around 5 p.m. when he witnessed a suspect shooting into a car.
In the car, there were two adults and two children who were two and five years old. The occupants of the car were uninjured.
During the shooting, the front windshield of the officer’s vehicle was also struck by gunfire. The officer was uninjured and is not believed to be an intended target.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicated this incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Mickens and someone in the targeted car.
Detectives worked quickly to locate and arrest Mickens without incident. As a result of this arrest, officers located a rifle and pistol.
Mickens was charged with five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
