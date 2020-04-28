The Citadel’s chaplain dies in drowning in Berkeley County

RUSSELLVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s chaplain died in a drowning in Berkeley County Tuesday morning.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Ra’shaud Graham of North Charleston died after his kayak overturned.
Graham was a 2016 graduate of The Citadel and served as the team chaplain for the Bulldog football team.
Coroner George M. Oliver said at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday a 911 call was received by Berkeley County Dispatch for an overturned kayak at the Rediversion Canal near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in Russellville.
“A twenty six year old man was fishing when witnesses stated that the kayak rolled over,” Oliver said. “The man attempted to swim to shore when he went under. The man was not wearing a life jacket.”
According to Oliver, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the man’s body at 11:36 am.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office received the call at 12:04 pm. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The Citadel released the following statement:
The Citadel athletics family mourns the passing of Ra’Shaud Graham. The 2016 graduate served as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Campus Representative and the team chaplain for the Bulldog football team.
“We are going to hurt from this huge loss of one of our own. We will be forever grateful for the inspiration and guidance that he gave our football program,” said head football coach Brent Thompson. “Ra’Shaud was one of the most genuine people and had a tremendous impact on our athletes this past year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”
Graham came to The Citadel after graduating from Lake City High School. He spent two years as a member of the Bulldog track and field team before becoming a company commander and a member of the Summerall Guards.
“Ra’Shaud Graham was an outstanding leader for Lowcountry FCA,” said Lowcountry FCA Metro Area Director Justin Neally. “He sacrificed so much to answer his call to ministry. The legacy he leaves on campus and the impact made on all whom he met, will live on for eternity.”
The Lowcountry FCA released the following statement:
