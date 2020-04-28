Charlotte Pride festivities canceled in response to coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride and Charlotte Black Pride announced that all in-person pride events scheduled for July and August are canceled in response to COVID-19.
“This decision was not made lightly and both organizations have worked together out of collective concern for the safety, health, and wellness of our local community," Charlotte Pride said.
Pride leaders say they will continue to offer digital elements.
“The most responsible decision in the face of the continued uncertainty over the pandemic’s trajectory is to cancel large-scale, public mass gatherings like our annual festival and parade,” said Daniel Valdez, president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors. “In-person events may be cancelled, but we know that Pride itself can never be silenced.”
“The decision to cancel this year’s events weighed heavy on the hearts of our board members; however, we chose the only reasonable and responsible option to keep our community safe,” said Shann Fulton, chair of the Charlotte Black Pride Board of Directors. It is my hope that we come out on the other side of this stronger and with a greater sense of community and pride. This too shall pass.”
The cancellation affects the following Charlotte Black Pride and Charlotte Pride events:
- Charlotte Black Pride’s full week of activities originally scheduled for July 12-19, 2020, including its annual Charlotte Black Pride Expo on Saturday, July 18, 2020, and
- Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade originally scheduled for Aug. 1-2, 2020, including its full slate of other community activities July 24-Aug. 2, 2020.
“The absence of this year’s Pride events is not only a loss for our local LGBTQ community, but also a loss for our entire city and its social and economic well-being,” Charlotte Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “This was a tough decision by organizers, but a responsible one.”
Last year, the Charlotte Pride Festival attracted more than 200,000 people, Pride leaders say, including 23,000 out-of-town visitors. The economic impact is estimated to have been more than $8 million.
Pride leaders say they are looking forward to next year and have marked their calendars for the 2021 Charlotte Pride Festival, which will be on Aug. 20 and 21. Charlotte Black Pride will plan to host the 2021 Charlotte Black Pride Week July 11-18, 2021.
