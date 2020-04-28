Charlotte city leader wants safety measures in place before conventions start back

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham is concerned about the conventions and events scheduled to come to the city this summer.
Graham requested the data and it shows there are 25 conferences, trade shows and conventions on the books to set up between the months of June and September.
During the midst of COVID-19, Graham believes a plan should be in place to keep people safe. He says there is good news and bad news when it comes to North Carolina reopening for business.
“It’s good - we want the economic activities for our hotels and our restaurants,” Graham said. “So we have to make sure we put measures in place to protect our front-line workers along the way.”
One in nine people in Charlotte work in the hospitality industry and will encounter out of town guests who may come to a conference in town.
Graham wants a protocol established as soon as the guests land at the airport. He is concerned who the visitors may come in contact with from baggage handlers to the cab drivers.
“We need to make sure that the path that our visitors travel, that those individuals are well protected along the way,” Graham said.
It will likely be up to federal, state and county health leaders on establishing best practices when it comes to conferences coming to town. The politician believes the responsibilities to keep people safe should include those sponsoring the events.
“I believe it’s upon the local conventions to caution members,” the city council member said. “Measures for their members who are attending - as well as the city’s facilities - ensure that those measures are being adhered to and how we sanitize the buildings after these conventions leave so there are some unanswered question that I have.”
The RNC is expected to come to Charlotte in August. Graham believes the crowd will not be as large as once thought because of COVID-19. He believes other conventions will be watching how city leaders treat the RNC to see if there will be preferential treatment.
“We are not doing anything different because the RNC is coming,” Graham said. “That all these events should have some type of safety measures in place that protects the public health.”
Graham says going forward before approving conventions coming to town - he and other city leaders will ask more questions when it comes to keeping the city safe and healthy.
