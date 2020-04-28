Atrium Health enrolls patients in its first COVID-19 clinical trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health began enrolling patients in its first clinical trial related to COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
According to physicians at Levine Cancer Institute, there are more than 1,000 registered clinical trials studying drugs that could potentially treat COVID-19 around the world. Atrium Health carefully chose to be in the XPORT clinical trial due to its promising results in the lab setting and the relatively low risk to patients.
Principal Investigator of the clinical trial and Medical Director of Bone Marrow Transplant Infectious Diseases at Levine Cancer Institute Dr. Zainab Shahid, says the drug being studied has been safely used to treat multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. The drug is called Selinexor. Researchers say when used to treat COVID-19, Selinexor acts as an antiviral and an anti-inflammatory.
“Meaning that not only would it kill the virus but also decrease the inflammation that has been associated with severe COVID illness that causes patients to develop respiratory failure,” Dr. Shahid said.
The study will include patients who have moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. Atrium Health plans to enroll one to two patients per week. There will be a total of about 250 patients enrolled worldwide. As of now, 15 countries are a part of the study.
“So, this would be for moderate to severe for patients who are hospitalized and requiring some amount of oxygen would be the best fit for this trial,” Dr. Shahid said.
Patients enrolled in the trial will be given the drug in pill form every other day for two weeks. Dr. Shahid says they will monitor the patients closely every day.
“It is very well tolerated; however, we do caution patients against mild nausea, vomiting, and upset stomach,” Dr. Shahid said.
Typically, it takes several months to launch a clinical trial, but due to the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic, Atrium Health launched this one in under two weeks.
“Normally, if we were not in this pandemic it could take on average four months to get a clinical trial off the ground,” Phil Butera, Assistant Vice President of Clinical Trials at Levine Cancer Institute said. “Knowing full well the urgency of everything essentially this just goes right to the front of the line.”
Because there are no known cures or therapies for COVID-19 yet, Dr. Shahid says participating in a clinical trial that could become a therapy for the virus gives her hope.
“As a person who has cared for these patients, it’s a feeling of immense hopelessness when you see them because some of them get so, so sick,” Dr. Shahid said. “I understand that it’s a small number of all COVID- patients, but when you get to know somebody whose suffering so much, to be able to offer a treatment option or hope for a treatment option is an amazing feeling.”
Patients hospitalized at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Pineville, and Atrium Health University could participate in the study. Physicians at the participating hospitals will identify patients as a candidate for the study if they meet the criterion.
