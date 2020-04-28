Airlines announce changes after video, photos of full flights circulate social media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airlines are making changes to keep employees and passengers safe.
Over the weekend a woman told WBTV she feared for her life on a flight from JFK to Charlotte. She says the plane was packed and many passengers weren’t wearing masks. Now, that may change.
American Airlines announced Monday they will now require flight attendants to wear masks and distribute them to customers.
“I think that’s absolutely a step in the right direction,” Erin Strine said. “I think a lot of passengers weren’t wearing masks because they didn’t have them and didn’t know how to access them.”
Other airlines including Delta and United are doing the same as American in offering masks for customers and requiring them for employees.
One airline is taking it a step further.
Jet Blue announced that all customers will be required to wear masks starting May 4.
Strine already cancelled her return flight to JFK and will be driving from Chapel Hill to Brooklyn instead, but she is glad to hear Jet Blue is doing this.
“I don’t plan to be flying anytime soon, but I think if I were to fly I would fly JetBlue because of the added precautions to keep everyone safe onboard," Strine said.
Justine Tobin snapped a photo of a near-full first class cabin on Sunday when she says she traveled on American Airlines out of Charlotte for a family emergency.
“They’re blocking the front bulkhead seats so flight attendants can get social distancing, but we aren’t getting it as passengers," Tobin said.
American Airlines says they are not assigning 50% of middle seats in their main cabin.
But airlines like Delta are blocking all middle seats in the main cabin.
United Airlines says customers will not be able to choose any seats next to each other by the end of April.
WBTV received emails from viewers saying that airlines cannot fly empty flights and people wary of the conditions should avoid air travel.
Strine understands the airlines still have to make a profit.
“If you’re going to fill up a flight and there’s no way to social distance, then requiring masks is the next step to at least try to minimize the risk for the passenger as well as the crew,” she says.
The airlines are also upping their cleaning protocol, American Airlines saying they are doing it more thoroughly and more often.
