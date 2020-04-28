Affidavits: Citadel ignored residents and family members concerns about COVID-19, refused to communicate

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A set of affidavits filed with a new complaint and motion for preliminary injunction by Wallace & Graham and Gugenheim Law paint a disturbing picture of life and death inside the Salisbury nursing home that has been the site of one of the most virulent outbreaks of COVID-19 in North Carolina.
According to the Rowan County Health Department, there have been more than 100 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at the Citadel on Julian Road. There have also been at least 16 deaths related to COVID-19 at the facility.
On April 21, Wallace & Graham filed a personal injury lawsuit on behalf of a resident of the Citadel who was diagnosed with COVID-19. That suit was dismissed by the attorneys after the resident passed away.
In the new complaint, there are fourteen affidavits provided by residents, family members, and some current and former workers at the Citadel. Together, they describe a facility woefully understaffed and unprepared to meet the needs of residents and communicate with family members and the community.
The new lawsuit is seeking “a comprehensive review of the facility’s polices” by a judge. The suit seeks injunctive relief as a way to stop a specific behavior, “to force compliance with regulations and North Carolina law.” The suit does not seek monetary damages.
Among the allegations made in the affidavits is that as late as April 6, there was a sign on the door that said “ATTENTION ALL VISITORS: There are no cases of Coronavirus in this facility. However, we are not accepting visitors into the building at this time.”
A CNA who had been working at the Citadel said that the facility said that the Citadel “put people’s health at risk even after they understood what sort of infection they were dealing with,” and added “I also think that it was wrong for the Citadel to have been withholding information from family members.”
There has been much criticism about a perceived lack of communication from the Citadel to family members, and those concerns are echoed in the affidavits.
Other points include:
-a family members seeing “residents roaming halls in wheelchairs naked," adding that “the staff doesn’t care.”
-a resident claiming that after other residents started getting sick, the staff still held therapy sessions and communal activities.
-a friend coming to visit a resident said she was told by a staff member “If you come in you won’t believe what you’re seeing," adding that a staff member told her that workers were given one mask and one pair of gloves for a 16-hour shift.
-staff members were told not to wear masks because it would scare the residents.
-the daughter of a resident said her father was admitted to the Citadel in good health, and died 21 days later from COVID-19. Throughout that time family members say they had a difficult time speaking with him or anyone at the Citadel.
-a niece of a resident said she was on the phone with her uncle when he began coughing repeatedly. He began yelling “I need air, I need air!” Minutes later he began yelling “I need help, I need help!” The niece says the phone call was then disconnected and it took hours before she could get anyone from the Citadel on the phone to tell her that her Uncle had been attended to.
-a CNA said that a nurse who had tested positive for COVID-19 came to work after being sent to the Citadel by a staffing agency.
-a CNA said that “we never got any specialized information or instructions on patient care after we started getting positive COVID-19 test results back.”
-a licensed practical nurse, (LPN), wrote that on April 14, “the condition at the facility had become dire," adding that “residents were ill with the virus, the staff members were sick and not reporting to work and we had no meetings whatsoever advising us of what was occurring and how to deal with the epidemic.”
Speaking for Wallace and Graham, Mona Lisa Wallace said: “We felt we had no choice but to file this suit in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the elderly population and those dedicated to caring for them. The claim seeks to prevent the endangerment of the family members of residents and caregivers, our hospital workers, funeral directors and the community at large. We have received an overwhelming number of calls from families of residents, caregivers, employees and contractors. Their stories are heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, and we will use our very best skills and talent to protect them and others in our community. We believe that the evidence confirms operational deficiencies on a massive scale, and we felt the most appropriate course of action was to seek Court intervention and request injunctive relief.”
WBTV has reached out to the Citadel and parent company Accordius Health for a response.
