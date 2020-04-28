Affidavits: Citadel ignored residents and family members concerns about COVID-19, refused to communicate

Speaking for Wallace and Graham, Mona Lisa Wallace said: “We felt we had no choice but to file this suit in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the elderly population and those dedicated to caring for them. The claim seeks to prevent the endangerment of the family members of residents and caregivers, our hospital workers, funeral directors and the community at large. We have received an overwhelming number of calls from families of residents, caregivers, employees and contractors. Their stories are heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, and we will use our very best skills and talent to protect them and others in our community. We believe that the evidence confirms operational deficiencies on a massive scale, and we felt the most appropriate course of action was to seek Court intervention and request injunctive relief.”