Urban League of Central Carolinas helps produce PPE for local workers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Urban League of Central Carolinas has offered its building as a place where personal protective equipment can be made for local healthcare workers and local responders.
They reached out saying they needed the equipment. Urban League partnered with some local non-profits to make it happen.
Social distancing was practiced as volunteers put together the protective equipment.
“In this pandemic we are going to offer our space,” Urban League of Central Carolinas President/CEO said. “And our volunteers and staff to do whatever we can to get Charlotte through this pandemic.”
3D printers were used to make the equipment. It took about two hours for the printer to create head gear that will hold the face shield in place for the health care workers and first-responders.
“The beauty of 3-D printing is we can print ahead,” She Built This City Founder Demi Clark said. “And we can be here to support the community as we go through these ebbs and flows - so I think it’s vital.”
Lowe’s donated the printers. Urban League will keep the printers to use that equipment for training and other programs for its clients.
It is expected hundreds of the personal protective equipment will be produced inside the Urban League of Central Carolinas.
“This is a way that we can help those first-responders,” McDaniel said. “And help all the community - especially the African American community overcome these challenges.”
The equipment will go to workers at Atrium, Novant, first-responders and other local health care workers.
