UPDATE: Police capture man accused of shooting three officers in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chandler police have detained a man they say shot three officers before barricading himself in a house on Monday morning, April 27.
According to an article by AZ Family, the man tried to run from officers after setting his house on fire. Police did not say how the fire started.
The three officers were not seriously injured, police said.
They were patrolling the area at 1 a.m. when they saw a “suspicious” person. When one of the officers approached the suspect in the middle of the street, the man took off running, turning and firing three or four shots.
The officer was hit and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Chandler Police Department tweeted a few hours after the shooting that its wounded officer had been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
One of the suspect's bullets reportedly hit a nearby home.
Shortly after 7 a.m., shots reportedly rang out again, 100 yards from the original scene. Detectives believe the two shootings could be connected.
According to AZ Family, the second and third injured officers were awake and alert when they were taken to the hospital. They were searching the area for the suspect when they were wounded.
After several hours, police attempted to go inside the house but the home caught fire. An individual was seen running from the backyard of the house and he was detained.
