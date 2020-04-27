Sunshine and gusty breezes back in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with pleasantly warm afternoon readings in the lower 70s, though there’ll still be a gusty breeze blowing a good bit of the time.
After a pleasant evening, there’ll be a quick cool-off tonight with overnight readings bottoming out in the middle 40s at daybreak Tuesday.
After the chilly start, a nice temperature-turn-around takes place Tuesday with afternoon readings rising into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day, with rain and a few heavier thunderstorms moving in late in the day before pulling out to the east early Thursday morning. Wednesday will be quite warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s before any rain comes to town. A few storms could be strong, so please stay weather aware for Wednesday night.
We should dry out very nicely Thursday afternoon and Friday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
Next weekend looks mostly sunny, with high temperatures warming to near 80° Saturday and then well into the 80s on Sunday. At this point, rain chances appear low over the weekend before they ramp back up next Monday.
Have a great start to the week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
