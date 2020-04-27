Skeletal remains found of man missing for more than a year in Union Co., no foul play suspected

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed Monday that they have found the skeletal remains of a man who has been missing for more than a year in Union County.
The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains discovered nearly two weeks ago in Arbor Glen have been positively identified as Forrest Stephen Treat.
The remains were discovered along a creek bank off of Hunters Trail Drive in Indian Trail.
Treat was reported missing in Feb. 2019 and was seen on home surveillance cameras walking away from his home, by himself, in the Arbor Glen neighborhood. Union County deputies, detectives, K-9s and crime scene investigators conducted several lengthy searches after his disappearance but were unsuccessful in locating him.
The official cause of death has not been determined by the Medical Examiner, but officials say there is no evidence to suggest foul play.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.