Several Rowan County businesses find “non-traditional” ways to reopen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the area many local and big businesses are anxious to reopen. While some may be able to do so, they still must follow restrictions when it comes to social distancing.
In Rowan County several restaurants that were closed have now reopened on a limited basis.
Lots of local restaurants stayed open, switching to curbside and drive thru service. Others closed weeks ago, including Smoke Pit and Shuckin’ Shack. Those two restaurants did reopen for special call-ins over the weekend, and a popular coffee shop, Koco Java, also was closed for several weeks, but reopened on Monday.
“I’m excited," one customer said. "This is my favorite place to get coffee from and I had to get a large because I haven’t been here in a while.”
The line wrapped the building and went back out to the street. All good says the public heath director, as long as they follow the restrictions.
“As long as they’re following social distancing rules and not having people sit in the restaurant or sit outside on the patio, I think they’re fine," said Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver.
It puts some employees back to work and brings in income…and for customers, they say it provides at least a little taste of normal.
