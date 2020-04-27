S.C. Air National Guard releases flyover times to salute Grand Strand, Pee Dee medical professionals

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina National Guard released times for hospital flyovers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The Swamp Fox fighter pilots will fly F-16 jets from the 169th Fighter Wing over a number of hospitals throughout the state on Monday. It’s to salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.
Anyone living around the hospitals can expect to hear and see the F-16 jets before noon on Monday.
The East Route and estimated times of flyovers:
- Tidelands Georgetown: 11:05 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- Tidelands Waccamaw: 11:05 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- Conway Medical Center: 11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
- Grand Strand Health: 11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
- McLeod Southeast: 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- McLeod Loris: 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- MUSC Health Marion Medical Center: 11:20 - 11:35 a.m.
- McLeod Med Center Dillon: 11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
- McLeod Health Cheraw: 11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center: 11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
- McLeod Medical Center Darlington: 11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
- McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee: 11:40 - 11:55 a.m.
- MUSC Health Florence Medical Center: 11:40 - 11:55 a.m.
- Lake City Community Hospital: 11:40 - 11:55 a.m.
The flyover has been closely coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Forces OPERATIONS AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
Anyone who gets video or pictures of the F-16 flyovers are encouraged to post on social media and use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.