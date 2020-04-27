Rowan County business and worker resources update

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This is the latest update from Rowan County on resources for workers and busnesses.
Please note and share that the SBA is slated to begin accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans starting today at 10:30am, funds are limited and interested parties should apply quickly.
The SBA’s EIDL Advances of up $10,000 are slated to restart this week, no word from the SBA on when the program will restart or when standard EIDL Loans will restart. As of 4-20-20 a total of 1,120 Standard EIDL Loans totaling $221,116,800 was disbursed to North Carolina based businesses in addition to 30,689 EIDL Advances worth $128,078,000 to North Carolina businesses. As of 4-20-20 the SBA through the EIDL program has provided $349,194,800 in direct support for North Carolina.
As a very important reminder please inform all displaced workers to follow all requirements and guidance from the North Carolina Department of Commerce for continuation of unemployment insurance. NC Commerce reminds all applicants they must complete their weekly certification process for weekly unemployment benefits and don’t forget to answer “yes” to the question “Did you look for work?”
NC Commerce has provided a quick tutorial on the weekly certification process. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbKHT711imA. The tutorial video is on the resource site at www.visitsalisburync.com/resources
