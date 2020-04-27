Rowan County business and worker resources update

The SBA’s EIDL Advances of up $10,000 are slated to restart this week, no word from the SBA on when the program will restart or when standard EIDL Loans will restart. As of 4-20-20 a total of 1,120 Standard EIDL Loans totaling $221,116,800 was disbursed to North Carolina based businesses in addition to 30,689 EIDL Advances worth $128,078,000 to North Carolina businesses. As of 4-20-20 the SBA through the EIDL program has provided $349,194,800 in direct support for North Carolina.