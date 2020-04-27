Report: Judge rules against Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order extension

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A judge has reportedly ruled against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, putting the statewide plan in jeopardy.
Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled against the executive order, which grants a restraining order to temporarily block the 'stay-at-home' extension that is set to take effect on Friday.
Under the ruling, cities could disregard the stay-at-home order and re-open on their own accord.
“We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned,” Pritzker said in his daily coronavirus press briefing Monday.