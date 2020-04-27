‘Reopen Meck’ protest planned. State reports 1,492 coronavirus cases in county.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - State health officials announced on Monday a small jump in coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County and at least one local group plans to hold a protest later this week against the stay-at-home order.
As of Monday morning, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,492 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 10 cases — and 41 deaths in the county. On Sunday, the total was 1,482. The number is cumulative since March 11 and county officials have said nearly half of people who tested positive in Mecklenburg have recovered from COVID-19.
The average number of new cases per day in Mecklenburg over the last week was 40. The prior week’s average, from April 13 to 20, was 33 new cases per day.
Mecklenburg County late Sunday reported 1,471 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths as of Sunday. The county reports only deaths and positive tests among Mecklenburg residents, while state data could include people who are being treated in Mecklenburg but live elsewhere, the Observer reported Sunday.
“No new deaths from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County today,” the county said on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
At least 325 people in the state have died as of early Monday, according to state and county health department information collected by the (Raleigh) News & Observer. The state’s official count Monday morning stood at 306 deaths.
REOPEN MECK PROTEST PLANNED FOR CHARLOTTE
Some in North Carolina are ready for the state to reopen. A protest group, “Reopen Meck,” has nearly 1,000 members on Facebook as of Monday morning.
“This group is intended to be an offshoot of the overarching ReopenNC movement,” the group’s description states. “With classes and work for many of us, it is difficult to drive up to Raleigh and protest. As a result, I felt that those of us living in and around Meck would find this group more accessible.”
“Let’s restore our liberties and freedoms no later than April 29th, 2020.” The group was created April 15. Since then, Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 8 and he says there will be a phased reopening after that.
Reopen Meck has an event planned for May 1, from noon to 2 p.m., according to a listing on Facebook. “We will be protesting in the heart of uptown,” the group says.
The protest location includes starting at Trade and Tryon in vehicles. Reopen Meck says its protest group will drive from Trade and Tryon, down to 3rd Street then over to College Street. The caravan will go up to 6th Street, the group says, then turn back to Tryon Street.
“We ask everyone remain in their cars,” the event states. If protesters exit their cars to walk on the street, Reopen Meck says they should wear gloves and masks and observe social distancing.