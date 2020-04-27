Relatives, friends drive past residents in a parade at Shelby nursing home

“This whole situation has been hard for our family and other families as well,” Robbins said. “Many of the residents are older and have underlying health issues. Several families are worried that they may never see their family members in person again. Thankfully, White Oak Manor has a wonderful staff and activity director who has created options for emails and mail, FaceTime visits on weekdays and they prepared an incredible parade last Friday.” Robbins said the parade meant a lot to her mother-in-law, and the rest of the residents. “When my mother-in-law got to Tony, he said, ‘I love you Momma,’” Robbins said. "This parade meant so much to not only the residents, but to their family members as well.”