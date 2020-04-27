New businesses face challenges opening amid COVID-19-related restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While many local businesses are fighting to survive, some are in the unique position of just starting out during COVID-19-related restrictions.
This includes businesses like White Rabbit Café in Mineral Springs and The Culture Shop in Charlotte, both of which have opened for the first time in the last few weeks.
Hacienda El Rey is following closely behind, in Waxhaw.
There, Nelly Martinez and her family have always wanted to open a restaurant.
“We have our son now,” Martinez said. “And we’re just like, this is the best time. This is the best time to go ahead and move forward with it.”
Add that to the right location for the Waxhaw native.
“This place became available, so it was just perfect timing," Martinez said about her location on Providence Road.
The family signed papers on March 2. The next day, North Carolina reported its first COVID-19 case.
“We were so excited,” Martinez said. “We were actually opening, our date was April. We were going to open in April, and then everything started shutting down. Everything was one thing after the other, and it just slowed everything down.”
COVID-19 has created major challenges for the Waxhaw business.
Aside from dine-in services not being an option right now, getting the right permits, construction materials, and other supplies have all been difficult.
“There was a moment when my husband looked at me, and said, you know, ‘Did we do the right thing?’” Martinez said. “And it just makes you question everything. Because you’ve invested so much into it, you’ve invested your life’s savings into it.”
They are concerned about the potential of having to use other funds this early.
“I’ve got my cushion, I’ve got my operational fund,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to dip into it. But sometimes we’re faced with, ‘Are we going to have to dip into it?”
Still, the family remains hopeful, doing most work online, or on the phone.
“That’s when we really started to see the kindness and people wanting to help us,” Martinez said.
The chairs and tables around her restaurant will all be assembled, she says, and the restaurant ready to go, on May 20, whether customers are eating inside or carrying out.
“It’s hard, but we’re going to push through it, and it’s going to work out,” Martinez said. “And we did the right decision because we have a passion for it.”
