NC State Superintendent believes schools will reopen on time in the fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson believes school will start on time next year.
“I do believe school will start on time,” NC State Superintendent Mark Johnson said. “We have enough time as the leaders of North Carolina working with local school leaders and educators.”
Johnson said he has reached out to educators in other states and is closely watching how other countries are getting back to normal.
“The silver lining in this terrible cloud Is where we are," Johnson said. “At least we can learn from other countries who are starting to go back to school right now. What does that look like and what is practical and what is not practical?”
The state superintendent also said that when schools reopen, it won’t business as usual.
He said everything is on the table as it relates to continuing social distancing if need be. He mentioned there could be staggered days for students.
“Some students might go to school one day, and alternate with the other students who go the next day," Johnson said.
Remote learning has to improve because the state superintendent said there will be more of it next school year.
Johnson admits that the North Carolina education system was caught off guard by COVID-19. He said there are lessons learned.
One lesson is to make online learning possible for those students who don’t have WiFi.
“We are buying hot-spots for school buses,” Johnson said. “We are going to deploy those to the counties that need them most. It is an uphill battle for these students to get connected.”
Johnson said that when it comes to grade promotion, it will be up to the principals to determine if students should go to the next grade. The superintendent said the state will give principals guidelines to prevent preferential treatment.
"When we have that conversation with principals and teachers," Johnson said. "We are going to say put everything aside. We just need to use the data. Let the data speak for what students need and then meet the students at those needs."
There are also conversations about how to handle graduations.
There are talks of virtual graduations to having parade-style graduation. The decision will be up to each school district.
“Maybe using the tracks at high schools to make sure that we actually have a ceremony to send them off,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said because of COVID-19, some assignments had to be put on hold.
There were discussions to change the controversial Common Core standards, but that didn’t happen.
Parents surveyed believe that the curriculum is too difficult to use when it comes to teaching their children.
"I'm hearing more frustration from ever before from parents on Common Core," Johnson said. "Cause now they are going through remote learning."
Johnson ended the conversation by reminding people that next week is Teacher Appreciation Week and he encourages parents to celebrate the educators.
“This has been a year unlike any other,” Johnson said. “And if there is a time to lift up educators - it’s this Teacher Appreciation Week.”
