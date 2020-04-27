NBA pushes plan to reopen facilities until May 8 at earliest

In this March 11, 2020 photo, fans leave the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute over an "abundance of caution" after a player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, May 1 provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By Tim Reynolds (Associated Press) | April 27, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 8:45 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has pushed back plans that would allow teams to reopen their practice facilities for at least one week.

The NBA had decided over the weekend to have teams open their gyms for voluntary player workouts on Friday, if local and state laws made such a move permissible. But on Monday the league revised that potential opening date until May 8, at the earliest.

The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.”

