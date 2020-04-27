LIVE: McMaster, state officials discuss plan to reopen S.C. at accelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State officials are meeting now as part of the accelerateSC initiative launched by Gov. Henry McMaster.
AccelerateSC was formed to get input from leaders of various industries on when and how to reopen the state’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and others are meeting as part of the Governance committee of accelerateSC.
The meeting will be streamed live starting at 2 p.m. right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.
McMaster is also set to take questions from reporters after the meeting. That will also be live streamed.
The Governance committee’s purpose is to “identify challenges faced by state and local governments, educational institutions, emergency services and first responders to proceed with economic revitalization.”
In all, there are five committees involved in accelerateSC: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.
