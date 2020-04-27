24 Hours of Booty charity bike ride and walk going virtual in 2020

“While not hosting an in-person event was a difficult decision to make, the safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, staff, spectators and our cancer community is our top priority,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “We know the strength we possess when we unite for a larger purpose, which is why we will unite virtually in support of our beneficiaries that are meeting the needs of the cancer communities we serve. While the event will look different this year, our mission and purpose are more important than ever, and we will get through this together.”