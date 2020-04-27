24 Hours of Booty charity bike ride and walk going virtual in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 24 Foundation announced that the 2020 version of its signature fundraiser – 24 Hours of Booty – will be reformatted to a virtual event.
Originally scheduled to take place in Myers Park July 24-25, the virtual 19th Annual 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, July 24 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020.
It will feature a week of “summer games” culminating in a 24 Hours of Booty experience on July 24-25 that participants can do from their home and backyard.
“While not hosting an in-person event was a difficult decision to make, the safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, staff, spectators and our cancer community is our top priority,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “We know the strength we possess when we unite for a larger purpose, which is why we will unite virtually in support of our beneficiaries that are meeting the needs of the cancer communities we serve. While the event will look different this year, our mission and purpose are more important than ever, and we will get through this together.”
The virtual 24 Hours of Booty will incorporate live streaming and virtual events to engage with participants during the 24-hour period.
The virtual event is for all ages and can include anyone from around the world. Registration is $25 per person and includes an event T-shirt.
“Cancer doesn’t stop because of a global pandemic, and those living with cancer are in need of the programs and services funded by 24 Foundation now more than ever. We appreciate people from around our community, nation and even the world for joining us virtually this summer to help change the course of cancer and to make a big impact on those living with cancer,” Ryan added.
Funds raised support local cancer beneficiaries including: Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital and Queens University of Charlotte. For more information, visit 24foundation.org.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.