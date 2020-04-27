Heroes fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines

Anesthesiologist and critical specialists along with nursing and respiratory staff input within the ICU setting tested the prototype for intubations. The unit was tested at different tilt angles. The units are able to generate > -0.01 negative pressure and greater than 100 air exchanges per hour in preliminary testing. Going forward, these units will be used for intubations and extubating procedures in the Operating Rooms and any location in the hospital, nebulizer treatments and non-invasive, positive pressure interventions.