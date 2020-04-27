Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday’s esports event. Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots. Jeff Gordon made his iRacing debut but crashed.
UNDATED (AP) — Dennis Rodman was one of the rivals Michael Jordan had to conquer on his way to his first run of three straight NBA titles. And Rodman then became one of the teammates who helped Jordan pull off his second three-peat. B.J. Armstrong saw both sides. Armstrong was there in the beginning, when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls needed to figure out how to beat Rodman and the Detroit Pistons for Eastern Conference supremacy. Armstrong was on the other side in 1997-98, playing for a Charlotte team that lost to Jordan, Rodman and the Bulls in the East semifinals.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition. Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters. Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track. NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward A.J. Lawson is entering the NBA draft for a second straight season. Lawson is a 6-foot-6 sophomore who also went through the process after his freshman season. Like a year ago, Lawson is not hiring an agent giving him the chance to return to the Gamecocks. Lawson started all 31 games for South Carolina, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. Lawson had until Sunday to enter the draft. He has until June 3 to pull his name out and return for his junior season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers used all seven of their draft picks to bolster a defense that allowed 29.4 points per game last season, the most in franchise history. It's the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that a team has used all seven picks on defense. The 1985 Browns used all seven picks on offense. Carolina selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn in the first round and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn in the second. The Panthers added Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride, West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson, Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and Florida International cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver on day three of the draft.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (AP) — The lack of auto racing is hitting home in Speedway, Indiana. The town of 12,000 people is near Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indy 500 has been postponed from Memorial Day to August. There are no events planned until early July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local businesses in Speedway say revenue is down. They are eager for the return of racing in a community that was literally built for it.