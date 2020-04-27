Gardner-Webb students demand refunds for housing and meals after being forced to leave due to COVID-19

How would you feel, if after paying your rent for the next two months, the landlord due to the coronavirus pandemic, ordered you to leave and not come back?
Local students at Gardner-Webb University claim that’s exactly what happened to them.
They claim they have been left high and dry by higher education.
Students have filled out a petition demanding the university give them back their money.
“It ended up getting a thousand signatures in a single day," senior Scott Smith said. "So the scope of that showed me how the other students besides myself felt.”
It’s a classic David vs. Goliath as a handful of Gardner-Webb students like Smith put together a petition drive to take on the university.
Students left for spring break in March and were eventually told not to come back to campus because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many like Smith out thousands of dollars in prepaid fees and no place to live.
Smith is asking for a prorated refund of $3,297 for meals and housing, based on the fact he missed roughly half of the semester.
He’s not alone.
Garret Allen is asking the university for at least a prorated refund of $2,500 dollars for the room, board and activities fees he has already paid for the semester.
“There are a lot of students who are very frustrated and are not getting much guidance as to when we’re getting refunds if we’re getting refunds, and so we’re trying to figure out something to get the university to give in,” Allen said.
The university, at this point, has only returned money left in students’ individual flexible spending accounts, but not thousands of dollars paid for this semester’s room and board.
WBTV contacted Gardner-Webb media relations to find out why students are not being given a refund.
Media relations refused to do an on-camera interview but sent this statement:
"As of now, Gardner-Webb University has not made any final decisions on refunds. However, we have already returned more than $114,000 in student flex accounts to more than 800 students. We expect that number to increase over the coming weeks. We have also established a Student Emergency Fund and distributed more than $14,000 to almost 100 students just in the past week. We continue to solicit donations to that fund from alumni, friends, faculty, and staff. When funding from the Federal CARES Act becomes available to us we will distribute that funding directly to students as allowed by the Act and Department of Education guidance
When the immediate health and safety pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic are closer to being resolved, we will then make decisions regarding any additional financial actions deemed necessary and possible.
We are all mindful of the impact that this unique situation is having on students, parents and the university family. Daily, we are continuing to serve and provide for our students’ educational needs, both on our physical campus and within our online environments.
"WBTV highlighted GWU’s efforts on behalf of its students in an April 8 feature story:
"The university has remained open and operational; educational and university support services have been provided without interruption to our students throughout the entirety of this protracted health crisis.
“While the university has incurred substantial additional costs as well as significant lost revenue, we have not passed any of those costs on to our students. Our undergraduate tuition for 2020-21 will remain frozen as it has since 2018, we will continue to provide generous financial aid packages to our students (averaging $19,748 per student), and we will work each day to serve our students in new and better ways without increasing expenses for them.”
In the meantime, students are living a painful “economics lesson” in supply vs. demand for temporary housing - without any money.
“If we were able to receive any kind of prorate,” said Allen. “I think it would send a strong message that Gardner-Webb really does care about its students and that it recognizes the hardships that this virus has caused to the community, to its students.”
As Gardner-Webb Students fight for a refund, the UNC System has already announced they plan to give students prorated reimbursements for unused housing and dining services tied to the coronavirus outbreak.