50 deaths, hundreds of coronavirus cases reported at area care facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been 50 deaths and hundreds of cases of COVID-19 reported at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities in the greater Charlotte area, according to new data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The agency released data on Monday identifying congregate care facilities - nursing homes, rehab centers and other types of group living facilities, including homeless shelters and jails - with a reported outbreak of COVID-19.
The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases in an facility.
According to the information released on Monday, 25 different facilities have reported outbreaks to health officials in Mecklenburg, Rowan, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Union, Iredell and Burke counties.
There have been 17 deaths at facilities in Mecklenburg County alone, according to the information that was released.
Rowan County has seen 13 deaths, including 10 residents at The Citadel at Salisbury, which had reported a total of 144 cases, the largest outbreak among a long-term care facility in the state.
But a press release from the Rowan County Health Department on April 23 listed a different death county for facilities in its county. According to the county health department’s release late last week, 15 people had died at The Citadel and 4 at the North Carolina Veterans Home.
The discrepancy in the number of reported deaths was not immediately clear as of Monday afternoon.
Both Cabarrus and Burke counties had reported a total of seven deaths at its facilities; five deaths had been reported at Union County facilities and Cleveland County had reported on death at a long-term care facility.
The release of this information on Monday came after DHHS had refused for weeks to publicly identify facilities that had reported outbreaks.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said her agency had changed course after seeing inconsistent information being reported across the state.
“We saw a patchwork quilt of information released across the state. We hope this will be helpful going forward," Cohen said.
In releasing the information on Monday, DHHS officials said they would update the list of facilities at which outbreaks are reported twice a week.
