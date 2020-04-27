COVID-19 will not stop the Wells Fargo Championship from making an impact in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the best events on the Charlotte sports calendar is the Wells Fargo Championship, but it won’t happen this year due to COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean the tournament won’t have an impact in the Queen City in numerous ways.
“The beautiful thing is we are about charities and we are still able to give back,” said Gary Sobba who is the tournament director for the Wells Fargo Championship. “The tournament is going to give back nearly $40 thousand this week in the market. Combined with what Wells Fargo is doing which is going to be more than a million dollars to the local community.”
So the impact of the tournament will continue this week in the charity aspect. But they do not plan to leave the fans out of the action. They are asking fans to interact with the tournament on their twitter page @WellsFargoGolf.
Got a favorite memory, post it there.
“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we would normally have our women’s day and we will do some things socially and we have a lot of the players involved,” said Sobba.
Up on their Twitter page, you will find messages from players about the Wells Fargo Championship and their disappointment of it being canceled for 2020. Last year, the players voted it as the best tournament on all of the PGA Tour as they crowned it with the Players Choice Award. So yes, they are going to miss this stop this year.
For those who are die hard golf fans, the tournament will have golf starting Thursday but it will take place in the virtual world. It will be the first ever Wells Fargo Championship Virtual Invitational. It will be a 25 player field made up of past champions, local PGA golfers, and Phil Mickelson (tournament’s all-time top-ten leader). On Sunday, a champ will be crowned... online.
“We are still trying to do wonderful things even though, dog gone it, we wish we were playing golf this week,” said Sobba. “But don’t forget about us this week.”
