Cleveland County native serves on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic in New York

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A nurse from Cleveland County took a travel nursing position at NewYork Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center and is sharing his experiences from his first week on the job.
Shelby-native Curtis Shade has been a nurse for three years. He has worked at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Cleveland Regional Medical Center, Novant Health, and most recently CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
On April 19, Shade flew to New York to begin a 13-week travel nursing assignment at NewYork Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center.
“The struggle is real here, the need was there. So I said, let’s go do better, bigger things,” Shade said. “The whole hospital is under one diagnosis at this time. The diagnosis is coronavirus positive.”
He says he immediately noticed how much more dire the situation was in New York than in the Carolinas.
“When I worked at CaroMont you had a lot of patients that were ruled out to be positive. Here, when you walk into the facility you can see the trucks lined up outside, the refrigerated trucks and you know what those refrigerated trucks are for. It’s for the people that may have expired,” Shade said.
Shade was assigned to work on the intensive care unit. He says all the patients he has cared for have been on ventilators.
What has stuck out to him is that the virus does not discriminate. He has treated or seen patients of all socioeconomic classes suffering from the virus.
“Last night, taking care of a pediatric surgeon who tested positive. And he’s taken care of so many people and so many kids, and now here we are taking care of him,” Shade said.
One of the most challenging parts of the job so far, he says, is knowing the patient’s family members and loved ones cannot be in the hospital with them.
“It’s given me a drive to do more, to help more, to help a family because we are the last line. I realized this woman’s husband is at home and this man’s wife is at home and they don’t know what’s going on,” Shade said. “So, we are the ones that hold their hands, we are the ones that talk to them, that comb your mothers and your father and daughter and son’s hair.”
He says the last week has been an eye-opening experience for him. He says knowing people at home are thinking and praying for him is helping him push through.
“Even on the subways if you wear your badge out, people say thank you and then they hear you speak and they say ‘oh you aren’t from here’ and then they really thank you and that has been rewarding,” Shade said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.