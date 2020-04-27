Calm conditions kick off new week, but rain and storms return by mid-week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon highs will top in the lower 70s this afternoon, just below seasonal averages. The fairly moderate temperatures are accompanied by sunny skies and intermittent gusty breezes – especially in the higher elevations.
Winds will gradually subside overnight under mostly clear skies. Tuesday morning temperatures will start out in the mid-40s. A few more clouds will blanket the sky Tuesday, but the weather will remain calm and comfortable as highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
Our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday as widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms develop ahead of an approaching cold front. A First Alert is in effect as this system could produce few strong storms and rainfall amounts near or above an inch.
Wednesday’s highs will attempt to reach into the 70s as a southwesterly winds drive moisture and warmer air into the WBTV viewing before the wet weather arrives.
A few showers could linger into Thursday morning, but the latter part of the day will be dry with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s under decreasing cloud cover.
Friday will be dry and warm, as highs will reach the mid 70s ahead of the arrival of 80 degree plus temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will also be in place during this period of unseasonable warmth.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
