Cabarrus County health officials provide update on COVID-19 at congregate care facilities

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials continue testing those most at risk of COVID-19, at congregate living facilities, in Cabarrus County.
“Testing within these facilities is critical to protect our residents,” Dr. Bonne Boyle, the Cabarrus Health Alliance Director. “Our staff has and will continue to test everyone who lives or works in these facilities as cases are identified as a proactive step to prevent additional spread of the virus.”
Staff from each facility have partnered with CHA to follow sanitation guidelines, implement recommended processes and monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
Visitors are still not permitted in long-term care facilities.
Here are results at congregate care facilities in Cabarrus County:
Atrium Rehab: All staff and residents of Atrium Rehab were tested on March 31. More than 170 tests were administered resulting in 12 positive cases. There has been one death at the facility associated with COVID-19.
Five Oaks: CHA previously tested all 300 staff and residents at Five Oaks Rehab in Concord. Of those tests, 74 were positive and there are six deaths associated with COVID-19 at this facility. On Monday, CHA staff retested all those who originally tested negative at the facility.
Salvation Army: CHA staff conducted testing for Salvation Army shelter residents on April 13 after one initial case was identified. The mass testing resulted in one additional positive case for a total of two. The residents were quickly isolated and quarantined.
Elmcroft: CHA tested all staff and residents of Elmcroft Senior Living in Harrisburg on April 21. A total of 84 tests were administered, and NCDHHS reports two positive cases at the facility. An additional 12 cases have since been identified and sent to the state, bringing the total positive case count to 14.
Suburban Guardianship: All staff and residents of the Veterans Affairs (VA) housing facility of Suburban Guardianship were tested on April 24. They currently have two confirmed cases with the remainder of tests (nine) pending.
The health alliance in Cabarrus County reminds residents to continue social distancing, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands or using sanitizer regularly and seeking medical care if you have symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
