Brooks’ Sandwich House to reopen next week: ‘We can’t wait'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A staple Charlotte restaurant that closed their doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, shortly after losing one of its beloved owners, is now planning to reopen again.
Brooks’ Sandwich House announced on Instagram that the NoDa-area restaurant will reopen May 4. The restaurant says the setup will similar to a drive-true, equipped with a microphone where customers can place orders outside.
“We can’t wait to get back to work and on a normal routine,” Brooks’ posted. “We can’t wait to see you all again! And we will get through this together!!”
Gov. Roy Cooper extended North Carolina’s Stay at Home order through May 8, announcing a gradual three-step phase.
Restrictions will be loosened under the Stay at Home order extension, but mass gatherings will still be limited to 10 people or less.
In March, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it would close up “until things aren’t so crazy.”
Brooks’ Sandwich House previously closed for two months after its owner Scott Brooks was shot to death while going into work at the eatery in December.
“This is another big hit for us just because we have already been closed for two months prior, but we do not want to risk anyone’s health over work,” the restaurant said on Facebook in March.
