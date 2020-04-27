Brooks’ Sandwich House to reopen next week: ‘We can’t wait'

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys! We hope everyone is staying happy and healthy during these crazy times! We would like to announce that we are planning on reopening May 4th! We can’t wait to get back to work and on a normal routine. This has been a very tough time for us and everyone else! We plan on taking orders outside again! But We will have a microphone you can speak into (kinda like a drive thru.) For less contact with each other to prevent the spread! We can’t wait to see you all again! And We will get through this together! Also shoutout 📸 @mattshdr for this awesome photo !! we love it! • • • • #toblessedtobestressed #supportlocal #charlotte #noda #brookssandwichhouse #quarentine2020 #reopening #may #clt #4th #ripscottbrooks #wemissyou