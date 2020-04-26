Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 3:33 a.m. on the 6200 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers arrived to find Andrea Portillo unresponsive in the roadway.
Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say she was in the road when she was hit by a car driving southeast on the street.
Evidence at the scene suggested Portillo was hit by a silver Honda sedan with driver’s side front corner damage and a deflated front left tire. Officers found a matching vehicle parked at a home on Lawyers Road.
The owner of the vehicle, Nona Teah, was taken into custody and interviewed. There, police charged Teah with felony hit and run.
Police don’t suspect impairment or excessive speed played a role in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.