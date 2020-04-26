Person injured in Monroe shooting; suspect turns himself in

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Monroe.
Police responded to a home on S. Bragg Street after a person was shot in the upper chest.
The victim was taken to Atrium-Main in stable condition.
Police said the shooter, identified as Darius Barnes, later turned himself in.
According to police, Barnes admitted that he and the victim got into an argument and they threatened to kill each other.
Barnes told police he shot and the victim and ran away.
He has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill inflicting Serious Injury.
Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation is ongoing.
