NBA teams permitted back to training facilities. What does that mean for the Hornets?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re still waiting to see when we'll be able to watch the Charlotte Hornets play again. Meanwhile, moves are being made in the NBA to allow teams to get back to practicing.
NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement still in place as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only, according to a person familiar with the league’s decision.
Since North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is extending the stay at home order to May 8th, that’s when NBA executives will be OK with Hornets getting back in the gym.
As exciting as it is to know that the Hornets could soon be back in the gym, it’s not a for sure sign the season is coming back.
Evan Kent, a big Hornets fan, runs a popular podcast called “Bring Back the Buzz.”
With a little more than 20,000 followers on Twitter, Kent is one of many fans who believe the NBA has been and continues to do things right when it comes to COVID-19.
“They pulled the plug on the season, no hesitation,” Kent said. “Everybody else was kind of dragging their feet.”
Kent thinks the NBA’s new call about practice is more about keeping players away from public gyms and possible germs, rather than getting back on schedule for potential playoff games.
“This is just the NBA saying, 'Hey, as opposed to going there where it could be unsanitary and not safe, come to our gyms and our facilities and you can practice by yourself in a very regulated manner,” Kent said.
For players and coaches, getting back into the groove of the things to finish this season will be tough since there’s no timeline for when the virus is going to clear out.
Kent says that's part of his concern, but he wonders how this will impact the Hornets potential draft picks for next season since college basketball was impacted too.
“It’s going to be hard for them because they didn’t even get to see March Madness,” Kent said. “That’s what a lot for teams base their draft prospects on.”
If Kent had to guess, he thinks this season will be thrown out and considered a wash.
NBA executives are still deciding what call to make in that regard as it has already been six weeks without basketball.
“Not everything is fair,” Kent said. “It sucks but this is just the reality of it.” With no games being played, Kent says the Hornets are still giving him something to cheer about.
Kent’s love for the Hornets continues to grow as the organization owners and players are helping to put some money in the pockets of part-time workers who keep things running at the Spectrum Center on game days.
“If I do my math correctly, I think we had 25 games left in the regular season, which probably math-wise gives us 15 more home games,” Kent said. “That’s 15 games people relied upon for income.”
The last NBA game was played on March 11.
