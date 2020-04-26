Mostly sunny start to the week, yet a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather develop for Monday and Tuesday with chilly morning lows in the 40s and warm afternoon highs in the 70s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for late in the day and into Wednesday night.
Wednesday high temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.
A few storms could be strong, so please stay weather aware for Wednesday.
Partly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain showers will be possible for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 70s.
Next weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A few isolated rain showers will be possible for Sunday with scattered rain showers for next Monday.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
