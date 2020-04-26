3 more deaths, 142 additional coronavirus cases reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced 142 new cases of the coronavirus, and three additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 23 cases
- Chesterfield County: 43 cases
- Lancaster County: 89 total cases
- York County: 187 cases
As of April 27, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,160 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,816 positive and 12,344 were negative. A total of 52,145 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday morning, 4,824 hospital beds are available and 6,558 are utilized, which is a 57.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
DHEC is conducting a cross analysis of deaths reported directly by providers with deaths reported on death certificates.
In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning April 27, 2020, and until further notice, participants
Officials encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, click here.
