One dead in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person is dead following a shooting in Salisbury on Sunday.
The incident occurred on the 900 block of East Lafayette Street. Salisbury Police are on scene investigating.
Officers say four people were shot. One died, another was taken to Wake Forest Baptist in critical condition and two were transported to Novant Rowan with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a fight led to the shooting. They’re still searching for the suspect or suspects, and they aren’t sure whether the shooting is related to one in the same area on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.