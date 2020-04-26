Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest demonstration by right-wing groups against measures to contain the coronavirus has arrived in Wisconsin. Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Statehouse on Friday in one of the largest such events in recent days. But as with some earlier events, one group was noticeably absent: the state’s most prominent Republicans. That includes Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, who says he is sheltering in place at his home. Johnson’s distance and ambivalence is shared by many Republicans as they warily watch the protests. Six months from an election, the demonstrations are forcing some Republicans to reckon with a restless right flank advocating an unpopular opinion.