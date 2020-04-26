Last night’s storms are out! Improvement on the way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last night was a rough one! Tornado Warnings were issued for storms moving across the area for hours.
Fortunately, the low pressure system responsible for them is well to our north and the effects of it area moving on. Today will see clearing skies and highs in the low 70s. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the mountains from 4 p.m. today until 10 a.m. on Monday. The breeze will also be noticeable at times in places outside of the mountains.
Monday will be another nice day with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. We will keep the dry weather and increase temperatures to the mid 70s by Tuesday.
Wednesday is our next First Alert! Another system will affect us, bringing at least a good helping of rain. We will be able to fine tune the possibility of potential storms as we get closer to the event.
We will dry out and clear out again for the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday but increase to the upper 70s next Saturday.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
