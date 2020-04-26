“I feel left behind by my own government”: Mixed-status couples not receiving stimulus checks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When the IRS started distributing stimulus checks last week, some people who qualified were frustrated theirs didn't come quickly.
However, for others they knew despite making less than the maximum $75,000, their checks would never come despite being an American citizen.
Several mixed-status families in South Carolina say they are excluded from receiving these checks because they file taxes jointly with their spouse who uses an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITN). ITNs are numbers used by people living in the U.S. without Social Security numbers to file taxes. This includes people who have visas or are undocumented.
According to the IRS, if spouses file jointly both must file using a Social Security number in order to receive a stimulus check.
This rule leaves behind people like Ashlynn Austin.
Ashlynn lives in West Columbia with her husband and two daughters. She was born and raised in South Carolina, but her husband is from Guatemala. She says he is here legally and is the main wage earner in the family. When travel restrictions were put in place, her husband was in the middle of an interview to obtain his Green Card in his native country and is stuck there for the time being.
Without his income or the stimulus check, she is struggling to provide for herself and her two girls.
"I'm behind on rent and some bills are late," Austin said. "[The stimulus check] would be able to pay for rent for three months. It would give my girls their food. It would give them activities even educational supplies ...ordering puzzles online. I can't do that extra for them."
University of South Carolina Law Professor Tessa Davis specializes in tax policy. She says other pieces of legislation giving checks to some people have had similar restrictions, like the rebates issued in 2008. She explains it's partially aimed at preventing undocumented immigrants from getting relief payments.
"Some folks whose spouses or children, because of the immigration or non-immigration that they may hold or where they are in the immigration process, may be caught in the crosshairs of a desire to exclude undocumented immigrants from these relief payments...other than targeting other individuals who are otherwise ineligible from receiving a social security number," Davis said.
Austin said she reached out to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) about not receiving her payment. Sen. Scott’s office responded to a request for comment by stating they do not comment on individual cases due to privacy restrictions, but have reached out to the IRS for guidance. They said they will reach back out to any relevant constituents who contacted them once they hear back.
A spokesperson for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said anyone who has questions about receiving a stimulus check should contact their office. A spokesperson Austin’s representative in the U.S. House,
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), said, " everybody working legally and existing lawfully should be allowed to participate. House Democrats will continue to fight against discrimination towards immigrants and to fight for the many American taxpayers, including some American citizens, who are not currently eligible for the direct payments. This must be fixed in future legislation so that all can fully contribute to the economic recovery.”
This echoes one of Austin's biggest concerns, whether she will be left out of future stimulus checks.
She says right now she feels like a second-class citizen in her own country.
"I feel abandoned," she said. "I feel left behind by my own government...I haven't felt so less than. So discriminated against. Just for somebody, I love."
Until extra help arrives, Austin says her and her family will continue to struggle.
“We are only going to get further and further behind,” she said
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.