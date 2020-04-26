Gov. McMaster, state leaders announce 1.3 million surgical masks have been delivered to S.C.

GREER, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Rep. Jeff Duncan held a press conference with Boeing Sunday morning.
The presser announced that 1.3 million surgical masks have been delivered to South Carolina from China.
The masks were brought into the state by Boeing.
90% of the masks will be delivered to Prisma Health and 10% of the masks will be delivered to MUSC.
McMaster also announced he is extending the Stay At Home order.
You can watch the full press conference below:
