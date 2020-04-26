EF-2 tornado confirmed in Greenville County during Saturday evening storms, NWS officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WFYY) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado moved through Greenville County, South Carolina Saturday night.
Despite several Tornado Warnings, there were no tornadoes confirmed in the WBTV viewing area. The tornado warned storms that came through the Charlotte metro area produced an EF-2 Tornado in Greenville County.
WBTV saw one wind damage report in Burke County of downed trees in Catawba Meadows Park. Most of the severe weather reports were from hail only.
According to the NWS, the EF-2 touched down just east of the Montebello subdivision in Greenville County, where large tree limbs were reported.
Officials say the tornado strengthened, and uprooted trees and snapped tree trunks as it approached Pleasantburg Drive.
NWS officials say the tornado reached its peak intensity of 115 miles per hour, and had a width of close to 400 yards after it crossed Rutherford Road.
The damage survey from the National Weather Service says the storm lifted the roof off a motel in the Forest Hills area, snapped tree trunks, and destroyed multiple cars.
The NWS says the storm ended in Taylors, after being on the ground for 5.54 miles.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
