Deputies seek man accused of shooting into car occupied by juveniles in Chesterfield County

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Chesterfield County are asking the public for help in identifying an “armed and dangerous” man who shot into a car that was occupied by five juveniles.
Deputies say Tebieus Nyke Melton, also known as ‘Chief,’ is wanted on five counts of attempted murder.
The shooting happened Saturday at Pageland Place Apartments in Pageland.
Two of the juveniles were taken to Atrium Health – Main for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Melton was last seen driving a black Toyota Camry with a SC Tag PPG-276.
If anyone knows where Tebieus Nyke Melton may be, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you contact the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.
