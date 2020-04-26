43 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mecklenburg Co., 1,491 cases confirmed

By WBTV Web Staff | April 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 5:18 PM

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, raising the countywide total at 43.

To date, 1,491 county residents have tested positive for the virus.

Officials have released new data about coronavirus cases in the county. To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.

  • About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
  • About 1 in 6 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
  • More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
  • During the past week, an average of 70 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County.
  • During the past week, an average of 9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19.

There are 10 long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Mecklenburg County (based on CDC definition of having 2 or more cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection).

These facilities include Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntersville Oaks, Pavillion Health Center, Autumn Care of Cornelius, The Social at Cotswold, Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center, The Laurels, Charlotte Square, Shelburne Place and Forsythia.

Almost all virus-related deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), however there have been 3 deaths were adults ages 50 to 59.

  • All deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
  • Almost all were hospitalized.
  • More than half were male.
  • Half were non-Hispanic Whites.
  • 15 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking, there has been a sustained increase in social distancing in Mecklenburg County since the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020.

