2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Rowan Co. nursing home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two staff members at a Rowan County nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.
Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said that one staff member was confirmed to have the virus on April 20, and another was diagnosed on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the facility.
The spokesperson told WBTV that tests have been administered to all residents and they are waiting on the results.
Officials at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center say they are working with health officials to ensure everyone’s safety and stop the spread of the virus.
Visitation has been restricted at the facility.
“We are encouraging family members to call us for updates on the status of their loved ones, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus,” a spokesperson says. “Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through Skype, calling, texting, or other social media formats.”
According to the Rowan Health Department, there are 102 cases of COVID-19 at another Rowan County nursing home - The Citadel-Salisbury on Julian Road. As of Wednesday, there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the county with at least 16 of those coming from congregate-care facilities like nursing homes.
