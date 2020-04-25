Severe thunderstorms moving into Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving into the WBTV viewing area.
The storms will bring the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.
Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for counties in the area.
Most of the storm activity is expected to diminish overnight into early Sunday morning with overnight low temperatures in the 50s for the Piedmont, and 40s for the mountains.
Severe weather alerts:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cleveland County until 8:45 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cleveland and York counties until 9:15 p.m.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and gusty winds with some lingering rain showers across the NC mountains.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Piedmont with wind gusts around 25 mph or higher.
Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather develop for Monday and Tuesday with chilly morning lows in the 40s, and warm afternoon highs in the 70s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for late in the day and into Wednesday night.
Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.
Partly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain showers will be possible for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Next weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Stay weather aware this evening, and enjoy your Sunday.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
